Authorities Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting At Poteau EZ Mart

Posted 7:34 am, June 11, 2019, by , Updated at 07:39AM, June 11, 2019

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting at the EZ Mart in Poteau on June 11, 2019. (Courtesy of Don Wise)

POTEAU, Okla. (KFSM) — Authorities with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and LeFlore County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place at a Poteau convenience store overnight.

LeFlore County deputies confirmed to 5NEWS that the shooting happened overnight at the EZ Mart at 1200 N. Broadway Street. Deputies said a Poteau Police officer fired the shot.

The condition of the person shot has not been released. Details of how the shooting occurred and how many were injured have not been released.

The investigation has been turned over to OSBI, deputies said.

