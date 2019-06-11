× Authorities Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting At Poteau EZ Mart

POTEAU, Okla. (KFSM) — Authorities with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and LeFlore County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place at a Poteau convenience store overnight.

LeFlore County deputies confirmed to 5NEWS that the shooting happened overnight at the EZ Mart at 1200 N. Broadway Street. Deputies said a Poteau Police officer fired the shot.

The condition of the person shot has not been released. Details of how the shooting occurred and how many were injured have not been released.

The investigation has been turned over to OSBI, deputies said.

