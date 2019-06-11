× Cherokee Nation Partners With Cowboys/Yankees-Backed Legends For Pope County Casino

(TB&P) — Oklahoma-based Cherokee Nation Businesses (CNB) will have an Arkansas connection in its proposal to build a casino in Pope County.

CNB announced Tuesday (June 11) it is partnering with hospitality company Legends in its bid to gain the sole license to build a casino and hotel complex in Russellville.

Legends is a stadium-management company controlled by the Dallas Cowboys and New York Yankees. The business was founded in 2008 by Arkansas native and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and the late George Steinbrenner, former owner of the New York Yankees.

According to a news release issued Tuesday (June 11), Legends will “manage the process for the design and development of the complex, conceive the culinary experience and help CNB to monetize the guest experience for non-gaming attractions.”