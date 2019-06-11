× Dual-Use Robots, Footstool Changes Part Of New Walmart Technology, Processes

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — In retail as in life, connections are everything. On that premise, retail giant Walmart continues to invest in front-end and back-end technologies to drive efficiencies across its half-trillion-dollar global business.

Walmart U.S. CEO Greg Foran recently spoke to the media about some of the strategies behind the technology investments.

He told Talk Business & Politics the digital transformation underway at Walmart is a journey and is moving quickly with innovations from within and from key technology partners.

The end goal, he said, is to create a frictionless shopping experience and that also involves making sure employees have the best tools available to facilitate that goal.

He said employees are starting to get engaged in using technology application tools they can access on a smartphone.

These back-end facing – the customer doesn’t see them – technologies include a scannable badge that allows employees access to check schedules, product availability and monitor the progress on the items they are promoting within their departments.

