Isolated Storm Chances Return Tonight And Wednesday

Our next cold front and weather-maker arrives late tonight into Wednesday. There is an isolated storm threat around the cold front as it dives south towards Arkansas and Oklahoma.

TIMING

TONIGHT: Mainly after 2AM

WEDNESDAY: Isolated storms in the morning with more redeveloping in the afternoon

A more organized line may swing through near sunrise, starting in Northwest Arkansas and eventually sliding through the River Valley as well.

THREATS

This is an extremely low-end severe threat. The low-level jet is expected to help fuel a few thunderstorms overnight but the main impacts would be gusty winds and lightning in the strongest storms. Tornado chances are extremely low.

OUTLOOK

More rain is likely by the weekend and into next week. An isolated storm is possible Friday and Saturday but more widespread showers and storms arrive by Sunday. Next week could include several shortwaves in the atmosphere, helping to spark many rounds of precipitation.

-Matt