Moffett School Cleanup Underway, Classes Will Resume In August

MOFFETT, Okla. (KFSM) — Cleanup efforts are underway in Moffett after the small town was hit hard by historic flooding.

Water is being drained from inside the gym of Moffett School as flood recovery efforts continue.

"Right now we're worn out and just getting started. It's going to be a long process," said Moffett School Principal Lance Stuart. "FEMA is trying to help us and Cherokee Nation is trying to help us."

Mud now covers the floor of classrooms, while school supplies and books lay abandoned in grime.

School officials say they were unable to get a lot of things out of the building before floodwaters came.

"We got a lot of computers and Chromebooks out and moved them to higher ground, and a lot of the things we put up high in the rooms," said Moffett School Administrative Assistant Eddie Smith. "No one thought the water would get that high. We knew it was going to be bad, but not that bad."

The school's gym and cafeteria will be prioritized when rebuilding begins so students will have a place to eat when classes resume.

"Right now once they get all the mud out and it drys out, they'll clean it up and check for mold and things like that," Smith said. "So we will be ready to go probably in the middle of July. Rooms should be getting ready by then."

They say if rooms are not ready by August, portable classrooms provided by FEMA will be brought in to house the 370 students.

"I probably got 150 texts or calls from students. What can they do to come to help us? They don't want to go anywhere else, this is their home. So we'll make it. We got to make it. We have no choice. These are our kids and they will be back," Stuart said.

On Saturday (June 15) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Shell gas station by McDonald's in Roland a local baseball team is hosting a car wash, bake sale and lemonade stand to benefit Moffett School.

They say 100-percent of the money raised will go to the school.