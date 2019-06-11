Officials Break Ground On New 60,000 Square-Foot Retail Space In Rogers Uptown Pinnacle Hills Area

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — Officials broke ground Tuesday (June 11) on a new commercials space building in the Uptown Pinnacle Hills Commercial District in Rogers.

ONE Uptown will be a three-story, 60,000 square-foot mixed-use development building that will be used for both retail and class A office spaces.

Designs for the property show the first floor containing an urban plaza with modern landscaping elements and two-sided retail. The second floor consists of Class A office space.

The third floor will create a unique rooftop dining experience in Rogers by offering two high-end, glass restaurant spaces with nearly 20,000 square-feet of rooftop patio and dining overlooking the Pinnacle Golf Course to the West and Northeasterly views all the way to the Walmart AMP.

Rogers Mayor Greg Hines, who spoke at the groundbreaking, said, “Anytime we get to celebrate a new construction project in Rogers, it is a great day for both the city and Northwest Arkansas. We look forward to this new addition to our skyline and the retail, office, and restaurant spaces this amazing building brings with it.”

Crossland Construction is the lead contractor for the construction project and estimates completion in the Spring of 2020.