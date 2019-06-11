Police Respond To Shooting Outside Restaurant In Rogers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are responding to a shooting that occurred outside of Freddy's on Walnut St. in Rogers.

According to Keith Foster with the Rogers Police Department, witnesses said two males got into an altercation in the parking lot and during the altercation one of them was shot in the leg.

Foster says one of the males left the scene and the other drove himself to Mercy Hospital for treatment.

Foster says this is an active investigation and information is subject to change, but at this time police think this was an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.

This is a developing story, stay with 5NEWS for updates.