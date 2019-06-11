× Police: Springdale Man Raped Woman During Burglary

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville man reportedly told police he raped a sleeping woman after he found her door unlocked.

Kevin Aceituno, 21, was arrested in connection with rape and residential burglary.

The woman said she woke up around 4 a.m. to find Aceituno on top of her and sexually assaulting her, according to an arrest report.

Police identified Aceituno as a suspect and he voluntarily went to the police department to meet with investigators, according to the report.

Aceituno said he went uninvited to the woman’s house in Springdale and found the front door unlocked. He went inside and saw the woman asleep on her bed, where he raped her.

Aceituno said he left through the woman’s bedroom window after he heard a car arrive outside, according to the report.

Aceituno was being held Tuesday (June 11) at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Rape is a Class Y felony in Arkansas, punishable by up to life in prison.