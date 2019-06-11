Stray Sprinkle Tuesday PM, Storm Chances Arrive Tonight

Chances for rain are going up the next several days. A cold front is diving south across the Plains and will gives us those rain chances. Throughout Tuesday afternoon, a stray sprinkle is possible as partly cloudy skies hold on. An isolated storm threat arrives tonight and Wednesday.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TIMING

2PM-6PM TUESDAY: Stray sprinkle

1AM-9AM WEDNESDAY: Isolated storm, most likely non-severe

12PM-8PM WEDNESDAY: Scattered shower or storm, one or two could turn severe

TUESDAY SEVERE ZONES

Storms will fire up across Kansas and Oklahoma. A few of those may reach Arkansas overnight.

Futurecast 3AM Wednesday

WEDNESDAY SEVERE ZONES

The cold front will arrive in Arkansas midday on Wednesday, allowing for more showers and storms to pop up. One or two could turn severe.

More widespread showers and rumbles of thunder will take place throughout Wednesday. A round in the late morning is likely, followed by another round in Wednesday afternoon.

-Matt