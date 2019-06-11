UA Student Gov’t Seeks Free Access For Menstruation Products

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Seeking what it describes as equal access to menstrual hygiene, the University of Arkansas’ Associated Student Government has passed legislation that would put free tampons in bathrooms across campus.

Student affairs is still in the planning stage of implementing the legislation, known as the Menstrual Equity For All Act, according to a university spokesman.

The goal is to have the facilities outfitted by fall 2019.

“The University of Arkansas Associated Student Senate Government believes Facilities Management has a duty to create equal access to education,” according to the act, “and therefore must prioritize near-universal accessibility to Menstrual Hygiene Management at no cost to students forthwith.”

UA currently uses coin-only dispensaries — mostly in women’s restrooms — which ASG says further limits access to menstrual hygiene.

ASG said 86 percent of individuals experience unexpected need for menstrual hygiene management (MHM), and having only women’s restrooms outfitted with tampons is unequal and limits the ability of members of the transgender community to safely and easily access MHM on-demand.

The legislation was crafted in tandem with the university’s Graduate Professional Student Congress, which advocates for the “collective welfare of graduate and professional students at the University of Arkansas,” according to its website.

ASG is the university’s undergraduate government body.