UA Working To Enhance Electric Car Technology

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Alan Mantooth, an electrical engineering professor at the University of Arkansas, recently received a five-year, $1.5 million grant to help design the next generation of electric vehicles, with drive systems that are more powerful, smaller and less expensive.

Mantooth received the grant from the U.S. Department of Energy as part of its 2025 goals, and he’s one of up to five faculty researchers at the UA who will work on the project.

The UA is one of 10 universities working on the assignment led by Oak Ridge and Sandia national laboratories.

The UA researchers will design and fabricate silicon carbide integrated circuits for power modules and develop methods for packaging and integrating the circuits with other components.

They will also develop sensors and work on thermal management and broader, system-level integration.

