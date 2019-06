ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — Almost 1,500 SWEPCO customers around Pleasant Grove Rd. in Rogers are without power.

According to the SWEPCO outage map, power is estimated to be restored by 6 p.m. tonight (June 12).

The map also shows over 800 customers are without power in Lowell.

5NEWS has reached out to SWEPCO for comment but have not heard back.

Click here to view the outage map.

This is a developing story, stay with 5NEWS for more information.