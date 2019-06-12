× Centerton Police Arrest Teens Linked To Multiple Car Break-Ins

CENTERTON (KFSM) — Police have arrested two teens linked to several car break-ins around town earlier this month.

Police said Wednesday (June 12) since last week the teens were responsible for stealing several items from cars on Township Drive and Ponderosa, Bonanza, Dogwood and Redbud streets, according to a news release.

Police recovered several items that had yet to be reported stolen.

Anyone in the area missing items from their cars are asked to call the department’s non-emergency at 479-795-4431 ext. 1 a to file a report.

Police are asking residents to lock their doors, keep valuables out of sight and close their garage doors at night.

Extra patrols have been set up to reduce the issue, police said.