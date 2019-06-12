Farmington High School Gets New Sports Complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FARMINGTON, Ark. (KFSM) — Farmington High School's brand new sports complex is almost complete, and 5NEWS got an exclusive tour.

Starting this August, the Farmington Cardinals will have a brand new facility to call home. Athletic Director Brad Blew says he couldn't think of a program more deserving.

"I think we were one of two teams in our conference to not play on turf and to have this facility for our kids and our coaches and our fans and the people of this school really opens up a lot of doors for us," Blew said.

Blew gave 5NEWS a first look at what he says will soon be one of the nicest high school facilities in the state of Arkansas.

From the indoor field, film and locker rooms and the field itself, what was once a pasture is now a $16 million sports complex which Blew says reflects their growing program.

"I certainly think we will have good crowds and I hope that our product on the field will be equally as good," Blew said.

Construction Superintendent Bob Archer says this project has been extra special for him because his kids attend Farmington. He says he's already received great feedback from the community.

"I think it will be a great thing for the community. I know that they haven’t had a new stadium in about 50 years and I think it will draw a lot more people to their games," Archer said.

Not only do Blew and Archer believe game attendance will soar, as Northwest Arkansas grows they believe the new construction will bring much more to the small town.

"I think it’s going to attract a lot more families and that’s one of the things we are a very progressive school and I think that from a facility standpoint with our total package we can compete with any of the 7A schools," Blew said.

When the first Friday night rolls around, the Cardinals will run out from under their brand new scoreboard into a new stadium, which Blew says will impact student's lives for years to come.

"This is an important piece of the puzzle and our other facility was so old and outdated that this is really going to complete who we are," Blew said.

The Cardinals will take on their rivals, the Prairie Grove Tigers, for the first home game this coming Football season. Blew says he expects to see crowds like never before.

Staff says construction is expected to wrap up in August, just in time for football season.