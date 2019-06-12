Fayetteville Loses IRONMAN Triathlon 2020 Hosting Gig To Tulsa

“Ultimately, we felt that Tulsa is the right place for the first new IRONMAN triathlon added in the United States since 2014. We are encouraged by the possible venues that Tulsa and the surrounding areas offer, including the beautiful Keystone Harbor in Mannford, Oklahoma and Guthrie Green in downtown as we create an enjoyable experience for athletes and support crews. We look forward to a great future in Tulsa and the potential that continues to exist for additional opportunities within the other finalist communities,” Fracteau said.

Certified Piedmontese Beef is title sponsoring the event and will be donating 2,000 pounds of beef to a local non-profit and a $10,000 grant in light of Oklahoma’s 2019 flooding. The grant will go to the Disaster Relief Fund for Eastern Oklahoma, a program of the Tulsa Community Foundation and Tulsa Area United Way that has supported local flood recovery efforts.

“Certified Piedmontese Beef is proud to partner with IRONMAN to bring this event to the Tulsa community,” said Shane Peed, General Manager of Certified Piedmontese beef. “Our beef provides athletes an ideal source of protein, and we’re looking forward to fueling these incredible athletes’ journey to the IRONMAN Tulsa finish line.”