Fort Smith Man Gets 10 Years For His Role In Drug Trafficking Ring

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — A Fort Smith man has been sentenced for his role in a methamphetamine trafficking ring in the River Valley.

Dylan Dempsey, 26, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release for one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Dempsey is the last defendant to be sentenced from a 16 count indictment against eight individuals who operated a large-scale drug trafficking conspiracy in the Fort Smith area. In February 2018, seven other people were sentenced for their roles in the drug trafficking ring.

The drug operation was responsible for distributing multiple kilograms of meth from 2015-2018.

Dempsey was indicted by a federal grand jury in February 2018 and entered a guilty plea in February 2019.