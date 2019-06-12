Franklin County Deputies Searching For Man Who’s Been Missing For Over A Month

FRANKLIN CO. Ark. (KFSM) — Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for a man they say has been missing for over a month.

Nicholas Shawn Stewart, 41, has been missing from the Altus area since May 5.

Stewart is a white male, has brown hair, brown eyes, is 5 feet 10 inches tall and 123 pounds. He has tattoos on his abdomen, back, left hand, left wrist and neck.

His mother tells 5NEWS that Stewart needs medication for seizures and high blood pressure.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 479-667-4127 or the dispatch center at 479-667-4176.