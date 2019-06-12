× Harrison Band To Play Free Concert At Buffalo River

PONCA (KFSM) — A local band will play a free concert Saturday (June 15) at the Buffalo National River as part of a appreciation event for the country’s first national river.

“This is a highly popular event among our local communities and park visitors alike,” said Mark Foust, superintendent of Buffalo National River.

“This event has proven year after year to cultivate stewardship and appreciation for the Buffalo River and the Ozarks through National Park Radio’s poignant lyrics, and it has also served as a great boost for the local economy.”

Music will begin at 6 p.m. near the boat launch at Steel Creek Campground. Free parking is available on-site, but space fills quickly due to the popularity of this annual event, according to a press release.

Last year’s concert brought out almost 1,300 people, many of whom spent the weekend in the area and supported local businesses, Foust said.

National Park Service officials advise concert-goers to carpool if possible in order to minimize traffic and associated resource impacts.

This annual event is sponsored by the Buffalo National River Partners, a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to the promotion, appreciation, preservation and protection of the Buffalo River.