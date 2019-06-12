Police Chief Gives $575 Ticket To Driver For Throwing Lit Cigarette Out Car Window

Posted 5:53 am, June 12, 2019, by

VICTORIA, British Columbia — A Canadian police chief handed out a hefty ticket to a driver who tossed a lit cigarette out their window.

Victoria Police Chief Del Manak tweeted a photo of the $575 ticket, saying it was “575 reasons to not throw your lit cigarette out the car window in front of” Victoria police.

Manak said when he asked the driver why they did it, the driver said, “I didn’t want my car to burn.”

“Then don’t smoke in your car,” Manak replied to the driver, according to his tweet.

This is the second time in less than a year the police chief has handed out a ticket for someone tossing a cigarette out of their car, according to the Vancouver Sun.

The amount of the ticket corresponds with British Columbia’s Wildfire Act.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.