Regents: OU President Chooses To Resign, Relinquish Affiliation

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) — The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents has announced the Title IX issue between former President David Boren and the University of Oklahoma has been concluded wherein Boren has chosen to resign, which terminates the Presidential Transition Agreement and relinquishes his affiliation with the University of Oklahoma.

“We have worked very hard to bring to a close the Title IX issue between David Boren and the University of Oklahoma while respecting those individuals involved who desire to maintain their privacy,” commented Leslie Rainbolt-Forbes, M.D., Chairman of the OU Board of Regents. “David Boren no longer has any relationship going forward with the University as a result of his resignation. The decision to accept his resignation terminates the Presidential Transition Agreement and brings this matter to a close. The University will now focus its energy and resources on strategic initiatives important to our community. We are mindful of the OSBI investigation and will be watchful as to the determination of the grand jury.”

In February, an investigation began into sexual harassment claims against former President David Boren.

“In November 2018, OU received a report of alleged sexual misconduct. The report triggered an immediate external investigation by the university. The goal of this investigation since the beginning has been to proceed with the highest degrees of professionalism, confidentiality and sincere concern for all parties involved particularly potential victims. This is our duty. While individuals may share their own personal accounting, it is critical that the university proceed deliberately, objectively and with respect for all the individuals involved. The investigation is not complete and comment on specifics at this time would be inappropriate.”

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation took over the inquiry in late March.

Former Vice President of University Development Tripp Hall is also being investigated for sexual misconduct, but his status with the university is unclear at this time.

News 4 talked exclusively with Jess Eddy, a former aide to former University of Oklahoma President David Boren, who says the alleged sexual misconduct began nine years ago.

Eddy told News 4 that he didn’t actually come forward with the allegations against Boren. He said OU came to him and requested an interview with a law firm hired to investigate Boren.

Today, Jess Eddy released a statement in response to David Boren’s resignation:

“This is an important step toward healing at the University, and the next steps include learning how this abuse was able to happen and how to prevent it from happening again. I look forward to an era of accountability at OU.”

News 4 has reached out to Boren’s attorneys and is waiting for a response.