Rogers Police Release Suspect Information In Freddy's Restaurant Shooting

ROGERS (KFSM) — Rogers Police released information Wednesday on the suspect in a shooting at a local restaurant on Tuesday.

Police are seeking Armando Almaraz, 21, who is described as an Hispanic male, about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing about 115 pounds.

Almaraz was last seen driving a silver BMW and may be armed.

Almaraz is wanted in connection with a shooting that took place Tuesday evening (June 11) outside Freddy’s off Walnut Avenue in Rogers.

Witnesses say two men got into a fight in the parking lot and one was shot in the leg. Almaraz is suspected of being the shooter.

The victim drove himself to Mercy Hospital in Rogers for treatment.

Police have said the incident appears to have been isolated as part of an ongoing dispute between Almaraz and the victim.

Anyone with information on Almaraz or the case is asked to call the Rogers Police Department at (479) 636-4141 and ask for Detective Taylor.