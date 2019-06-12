× Sequoyah County Among Seven Added To FEMA Disaster Declaration

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. (KFSM) — Sequoyah County is among seven Oklahoma counties added to the Federal Emergency Management Agency Region 6’s disaster declaration following massive flooding along the Arkansas River.

Sequoyah was added to the disaster declaration along with Kay, Mayes, Okmulgee, Payne and Pottawatomie counties. They join the previous counties of Canadian, Creek, Logan, Muskogee, Osage, Ottawa, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington counties.

LeFlore County Emergency Manager Kim Wann, the county isn’t on the list because they are having trouble getting people to submit their damage reports. Because not enough people have submitted their damage declarations, they don’t have enough damage to qualify for FEMA’s list, Wann said.

The disaster declarations allow for federal funding for cleanup and restoration in areas hit hard by natural disasters. There are two types of federal funding available, one for states, counties and municipalities and the other for individuals and businesses. These declarations cover the latter.

Those who have been damaged by the record flooding can get more information on possible relief and loans by visiting www.sba.gov/disaster or www.disasterassistance.gov.