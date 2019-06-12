× Two Juveniles Arrested On Theft, Fleeing Charges After Tontitown Police Chase

TONTITOWN (KFSM) — Tontitown and Siloam Springs police arrested two juveniles after a police pursuit of what police say turned out to be a stolen vehicle.

Sgt. Corey Jenison with the Tontitown Police said an officer with the department tried to stop a vehicle for traffic violations about 3:24 a.m. Wednesday (June 12).

The vehicle took off with speeds of more than 100mph with officers in pursuit, Jenison said. They followed the vehicle westbound on U.S. 412 out of the city limits.

During the pursuit, police learned the vehicle had been stolen out of Springdale. The chase continued into Siloam Springs, where police there were ready with stop sticks, Jenison said. The stop sticks worked, and the vehicle came to a stop at U.S. 412 and Kenwood Street.

Both occupants were arrested, Jenison said. While inventorying the vehicle, police found several items consistent with those reported stolen during several breaking and entering incidents in Tontitown.

The two juveniles were arrested on charges of theft by receiving of a motor vehicle, several counts of theft by receiving, felony fleeing, possession of prohibited weapons and possession of instruments of crime.

Because of their age, their names have not been released.