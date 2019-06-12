Two Men Sentenced To Over 14 Years In Prison For 2018 Fort Smith Bank Robbery

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Two men have been sentenced for stealing over $18,000 from a Bank of Ozarks in Fort Smith last year have been sentenced to over 14 years combined in federal prison.

On July 26, 2018, Daniel Giles, 29, and Romaris Smith, 24, of Houston, Texas stole two ATM canisters from the bank as employees were changing the machine.

The pair drove off but crashed their vehicle in Oklahoma, then fled on foot. They were both apprehended separately later in the day.

Police found Smith with a backpack that had over $18,000 in it.

Giles was sentenced to 71 months in federal prison for one count of bank robbery and aiding and abetting, and eight more months for probation revocation, followed by three years of supervised release.

Smith was sentenced to 90 months followed by three years of supervised release for one count of bank robbery and aiding and abetting.