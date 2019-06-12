× Walmart China Invites U.S. Entrepreneurs To Innovate For Food Safety Pipeline

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Northwest Arkansas is a hub for supply chain and food safety expertise and Walmart China is taking note.

The Walmart Food Safety Collaboration Center (WFSCC) in China is calling on entrepreneurs from around the globe to take part in the third round of the Walmart Food Safety Innovation Pipeline.

Specifically, the center is requesting proposals from entrepreneurs to innovate new ideas to solve challenges in food safety through technology.

Rebecca Liu, corporate spokeswoman for Walmart, told Talk Business & Politics the event brings together innovators from various disciplines to identify critical food safety issues and provide fresh thinking on solutions.

She said the innovation pipeline ultimately aims to fast-track the most promising solutions by testing them in the real world supply chains of Walmart and its partners.

