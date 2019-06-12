With I-29 Closed, ‘OmaHogs’ Fans Will Need To Take Detour To College World Series

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Arkansas Razorback fans headed to Omaha, Neb., for the College World Series may hit a snag along the way.

Interstate 29 between St. Joseph, Mo., and Council Bluffs, Iowa, is part of the main route from Northwest Arkansas to Omaha. Right now, however, portions of it are shut down because they’re underwater.

Northwest Missouri and southern Iowa has experienced heavy flooding lately, closing several major roads and interstates. The stretch of I-29 now closed between the Missouri state line and Highway 34 in Iowa had just reopened after major flooding in March shut it down, according to our affiliates WQAD in Illinois and southern Iowa.

Hogs fans will need to take U.S. 71 north from St. Joseph, Mo., to avoid the closure, then go west on Highway 34. Another option is to take Interstate 29 to St. Joseph, then travel west on Highway 36 to Highway 75. A third option is to travel west on I-435 just south of Kansas City to I-70 outside Lawrence, Kan., then north on Highway 75.

All three of these routes take about the same time — 7 hours. There is a difference of about four minutes between them, according to Google Maps.