Adventure Arkansas: Heavener Runestone

Google Translate cannot help you on this Adventure Arkansas… We explored the Heavener Runestone in LeFlore County, an ancient Viking inscription on a massive sandstone tablet, believed to have been carved in 600 AD.
Upcoming Events (*Fundraiser, proceeds fund park maintenance)
- July 6, 2019: Flight Fest*
- August 3, 2019: Back to School Bash
- August 10-11, 2019: Mind, Body, & Spirit Faire*
- September 14-15, 2019: Cultural Collision*
- October 12-13, 2019: Viking Fest*
- October 26, 2019: Halloween on the Hill*
- November 9, 2019: Poker Run*
-Matt