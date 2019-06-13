Adventure Arkansas: Heavener Runestone

Google Translate cannot help you on this Adventure Arkansas… We explored the Heavener Runestone in LeFlore County, an ancient Viking inscription on a massive sandstone tablet, believed to have been carved in 600 AD.

Upcoming Events (*Fundraiser, proceeds fund park maintenance)

July 6, 2019: Flight Fest*

August 3, 2019: Back to School Bash

August 10-11, 2019: Mind, Body, & Spirit Faire*

September 14-15, 2019: Cultural Collision*

October 12-13, 2019: Viking Fest*

October 26, 2019: Halloween on the Hill*

November 9, 2019: Poker Run*

-Matt