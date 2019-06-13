Adventure Arkansas: Heavener Runestone

Google Translate cannot help you on this Adventure Arkansas… We explored the Heavener Runestone in LeFlore County, an ancient Viking inscription on a massive sandstone tablet, believed to have been carved in 600 AD.

Upcoming Events   (*Fundraiser, proceeds fund park maintenance)

  • July 6, 2019:  Flight Fest*
  • August 3, 2019:  Back to School Bash
  • August 10-11, 2019:  Mind, Body, & Spirit Faire*
  • September 14-15, 2019:  Cultural Collision*
  • October 12-13, 2019:  Viking Fest*
  • October 26, 2019:  Halloween on the Hill*
  • November 9, 2019:  Poker Run*

