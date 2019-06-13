Arkansas Man Reels In Whopper Trout On White River

BULL SHOALS (KFSM) — A Heber Springs man caught and released a 36.7-pound brown trout last week, reeling in the mammoth fish on his 24th birthday.

Paden Flippin caught the fish on June 6 while fishing on the White River below Bull Shoals Dam.

Flippin, who guides for Cotter Trout Dock, told the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission (AGFC) that he and his friends had been tracking the fish for more than a year.

He said all the guides on the White River around Cotter were ecstatic, according AGFC.

