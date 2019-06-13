× Entergy Customers Can Subscribe To Purchase Power From Solar Plants

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — Electric utility Entergy Arkansas has started to offer a solar tariff that will allow customers to subscribe to blocks of solar energy generated by a solar facility near Stuttgart and from others as they become operational.

Subscriptions to the tariffs became available in May, and are on a first-come, first-served basis.

Customers who subscribe are required to have a one-year agreement. Residential customers can subscribe to up to 5 kilowatt hours of capacity in increments of 1 kilowatt hours.

General service customers can subscribe in increments of 5 kilowatt hours, and for large general service customers, 100 kilowatt hours.

Customers who subscribe will receive certification that the Renewable Energy Credits (RECs) associated to the amount of energy in which they subscribe will be retired on the customer’s behalf along with the proportionate share of capacity and energy market revenue related to the renewable energy source.

