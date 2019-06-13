Free Wi-Fi Available For Fans During College World Series In Omaha

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OMAHA, Neb. (KFSM) — Razorback fans making the trip to Omaha for the College World Series can expect a special treat from Cox, free Wi-Fi hotspots.

Starting June 14, more than 550 hotspots will be scattered throughout the Omaha metro area for baseball fans can stay connected with all of their online friends.

Cox will be at the Omaha Baseball Village, located at The Matt, June 14 through June 21. There, fans can experience an innovative new virtual reality called "fan face game" while also charging all of their devices at the charging stations.

"We are thrilled to offer free Wi-Fi service to our local fans who are traveling to Omaha to cheer on the Hogs,” said Whitney Yoder, Public Affairs Manager Cox Communications. “We recognize that staying connected has become a vitally important part of our daily lives and we appreciate our Omaha partners making this available and welcoming Razorback fans and other baseball guests with open arms."

Omaha visitors can simply search for Wi-Fi on their devices by selecting “CoxWiFiFree,” and accepting the standard terms and conditions. The Wi-Fi will be open to the public through July 1.

For more information, visit www.cox.com/wifi.