Police: At Least 25 Officers Injured During Chaos Following Deadly Frayser Shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has launched an investigation after a deadly officer-involved shooting in the 2000 block of Durham in Frayser.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, according to our Memphis affiliate WREG News Channel 3.

According to TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister, initial information indicates that officers with the U.S. Marshal Service's Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force came into contact with a man wanted on multiple felony warrants as he was getting into a vehicle. Marshals tried to stop him, but the man reportedly rammed his vehicle into the officer's cruisers several times before jumping out with a weapon. The officers opened fire, striking and killing him.

The man has not yet been identified.

After the shooting, Memphis police officers at the Old Allen Station received a call to assist the U.S. Marshals.

Around that time, a large group started gathering on the scene and several people began throwing concrete rocks and bricks at officers and squad cars. The violence reportedly led officers to call in additional officers as well as to don protective clothing.

Video shows one man using a chair to hit a police cruiser, and a WREG reporter at the scene was knocked to the ground by a man.

Authorities confirmed at least 25 officers received some sort of injury and they were forced to set up a triage unit on the scene for the officers who had been hurt. They were eventually forced to use a chemical agent to disperse the crowd.

"What I need now is for everyone to stay calm," Police Director Michael Rawlings said during a news conference early Thursday morning. "If your home or car was vandalized during these acts, you need to call police. If you witnessed acts of violence or vandalism, you need to call police."

Three people were arrested after the chaos, but so far they have not been identified.