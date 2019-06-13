Police Say 3 Women Found Dead At Little Rock Home

Posted 5:54 pm, June 13, 2019, by and , Updated at 05:57PM, June 13, 2019

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police were investigating a homicide Thursday afternoon.

Photo Courtesy of KATV

The department tweeted at 2:40 p.m. that investigators were on the scene at 4601 W. 16th St.

Police have not revealed the names or ages of the victims and have not said how they died. It was also not immediately clear what prompted the neighbor to contact police.

Police spokesman Michael Ford said that three women were found dead. Investigators are interviewing a man they’re calling a “person of interest.”

 

 

