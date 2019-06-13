Rain Returns This Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRIDAY RAIN

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are likely in the early morning hours lasting through the morning commute. Not everyone will see rain either. It won't last all day or be a complete washout.

Friday's rain shifts east by the second-half of the day. Clouds also begin to decrease by the afternoon.

Isolated rain chances continue for Saturday. However, the rain begins to ramp up by Sunday and lasts through the work-week ahead. It's an unsettled weather pattern that will bring us widespread rain.

-Sabrina