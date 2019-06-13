× Rogers Shooting Suspect Arrested In Texas

ROGERS (KFSM) — A man police say shot another man outside a Rogers restaurant before fleeing has been captured in Texas.

Armando Almaraz was located in Haltom City, Texas, and has been arrested, according to Keith Foster, public information officer for the Rogers Police.

Almaraz is awaiting extradition, Foster said.

Almaraz, 21, is accused of shooting a man in the leg outside of Freddy’s restaurant on Walnut Street in Rogers on Tuesday evening (June 11).

Witnesses say two men got into a fight in the parking lot and one was shot in the leg. Almaraz is suspected of being the shooter.

The victim drove himself to Mercy Hospital in Rogers for treatment.

Police have said the incident appears to have been isolated as part of an ongoing dispute between Almaraz and the victim.

Exclusive video given to 5NEWS showed the shooting.