Three Diamond Hogs Earn All-American Honors

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Making it to Omaha isn’t the only accomplishment for the Arkansas baseball team this week.

D1 Baseball named Isaiah Campbell, Matt Cronin, and Jack Kenley to the All-American list released on Thursday.

Ace pitcher Isaiah Campbell graced the second team. Through his final campaign as a Razorback, he racked up an astounding 2.26 ERA loaded with 115 strikeouts and just 20 walks. The future Mariner allowed just 36 runs in 111.1 innings pitched, with an OBA of just .205.

Cronin and Kenley were both part of the third team. Cronin, one of the top Razorback closers, has been on the mound 24 times this season earning 12 saves. Through 28 innings pitched, he’s struck out 41 batters while walking just 14. Holding an OBA of .167, the Nationals draftee hasn’t allowed a run in his past seven appearances.

Kenley is having the season of his life with Arkansas and is continuing on an upward trend through the postseason. He’s slammed 13 homeruns this season and holds a batting average of .319 with 53 RBI. Playing second base on defense, he’s racked up a .976 fielding percentage.

Arkansas tied Mississippi State for All-Americans – each with three. The SEC lead the All-American list, sporting 15 athletes overall.