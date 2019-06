FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — The United Way of Fort Smith will be hosting a telethon to help raise money for flood recovery efforts in the River Valley.

5NEWS will be airing the telethon from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18.

5NEWS’ own Daren Bobb and Garrett Lewis will be at the event which will be held at Blue Lion in Fort Smith.