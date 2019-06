× WATCH: Nice Weather Today, Rain Chances Return This Weekend

Low humidity today will allow us to warm from the 40s and 50s this morning into the 70s and 80s this afternoon while still feeling nice, especially by mid-June standards. Rain chances will stay to our north and west over the next couple of days, but heavy rain and storms look possible by late Saturday night into Sunday.

Highs today: