Arkansas Baseball Team Signs Autographs After Practice In Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KFSM) — Just minutes after Arkansas left the field at TD Ameritrade Park for their only practice inside the stadium that will hold the College World Series, they made their way to the concourse.

That’s where the Razorbacks were greeted with a Hog Call from hundreds of fans waiting in line for an autograph.

Each team in the CWS will spend 45 minutes signing autographs but much like last year, Arkansas saw far more fans turnout than any other team.

The line went several hundred fans deep and as soon as the team sat down, even more fans were making their way to the end of the line hoping to get a signature from their favorite Razorbacks.

Arkansas will face Florida State at 6 p.m. on Saturday (June 15) in the opening round of the College World Series.