Arrest Made In The Murder Of Former Arkansas State Senator Linda Collins-Smith

(KATV) — Arkansas State Police along with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department have arrested one person in connection with the homicide of former Arkansas State Senator Linda Collins-Smith.

Rebecca Lynn O’Donnell, 48, of Pocahontas is currently in custody, according to Arkansas State Police. Criminal charges are pending.

Arkansas State Police did not release the connection between the suspect and the victim.

Arkansas State Police tell us no further information will be released until authorities are confident it will not comprise the integrity of the criminal case.

This is a developing story.