Chandler Morris, Coach's Son, Commits To Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – When Chandler Morris was being recruited by Arkansas, it was a different process. He never heard from the head coach.

That’s because the Highland Park, Texas quarterback’s father happens to be Chad Morris, Arkansas’ head coach.

That didn’t matter on Friday, though, as the 2020 recruit committed to the Razorbacks and made the announcement on Twitter.

Excited to continue on this journey as a Hog! #DiamondGangXX pic.twitter.com/dUGqaBPpWu — Chandler Morris (@Chandleram4) June 14, 2019

Morris led Highland Park to an undefeated season and a 5A state championship in 2018. As a junior, Morris completed 243-of-376 pass attempts for 3,793 yards and 43 touchdowns compared to just five interceptions. He also added 637 yards rushing and 19 touchdowns on the ground as the Scots went 16-0.