Construction On I-49 In Rogers Means Lane Closures Next Week

ROGERS (KFSM) — Continued construction on Interstate 49 in Rogers will close lanes on the interstate next week.

Alternating lane closures will take place both northbound and southbound on I-49 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday (June 17) through Wednesday (June 19), weather permitting. The closures will be between the New Hope Road exit (Exit 83) and Walton Boulevard/Walnut Street (Exit 85).

Traffic will be controlled with signage and barrels. Drivers should exercise caution through these areas.

More information, including any changes due to weather, can be found at iDriveArkansas.com or ArDOT.gov, or on Twitter at @myArDOT.