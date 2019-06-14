× Emerald Glazed Walnuts Recalled Due To Other Undeclared Nuts

(KFSM) — Emerald Nuts has issued a voluntary recall of its 6.5 oz. Glazed Walnuts because it says other nuts may be in the package and are not mentioned in the package’s list of ingredients.

The packages may contain peanuts, almonds, cashews and pecans. Those with peanut allergies could risk a serious reaction if they consume the product, according to Snyder’s-Lance, the parent company of Emerald Nuts.

No illnesses have been reported so far, the company said.

The voluntary recall is limited to the specific product code EN1216XX2 with a package UPC code of 0 1030080894 7. The nuts will have a “best before” date of Dec. 15, 2018.

Those who have the product should contact the company’s Consumer Affairs division for a refund online at https://www.slletsconnect.com/emerald/ or by calling 1-800-438-1880 and selecting number 1. The phone number is good from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday.