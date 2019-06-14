Father’s Day Weekend: Scattered Storms

Rain chances increase this weekend, especially by Father’s Day. Several rounds of precipitation are possible, varying in intensity and coverage.

FATHER’S DAY TIMELINE

-Saturday AM: Leftover shower or storm

-Saturday PM: Few pop-up showers

-Sunday PM: Heavy rain and storms pop-up and become widespread

SATURDAY MORNING

There will be a complex of storms that hits northern Oklahoma and southern Kansas, moving east. Any leftover showers will arrive just before sunrise. Intensity will most likely range from a few rumbles of thunder and showers, to a few sprinkles. This may affect Northwest Arkansas more than the River Valley.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON

A stray pop-up shower is possible in the afternoon as southerly winds increase and temperatures rise to near 90.

LOOKING AHEAD

An unsettled weather pattern arrives mainly Sunday. It will not rain constantly next week. There will be sunshine here and there as well. But the chance for intervals of rain is high.

NEXT WEEK RAINFALL PROJECTIONS

Two to four inches of rain may fall over next week. This will not take place all at once. (SUNDAY-FRIDAY)

-Matt