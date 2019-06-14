Fort Smith Police Seek Suspect In Stolen Debit Card Case

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect accused of using a stolen debit card to make hundreds of dollars in purchases.

Police said the man was photographed at Walmart in Fort Smith and Greenwood using a stolen debit card to make hundreds of dollars’ worth of purchases.

The man was seen leaving in a black or dark-colored extended cab pickup.

The man is described as having a thin mustache and a chin-strap style beard. He was seen wearing a gray shirt with “20-0” in white letters, a blue button-down shirt, blue jeans and a gray baseball cap with a black Superman logo on it.

Anyone with information is asked to call the River Valley Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME, and you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Or call the Fort Smith Police at (479) 709-5100 and ask for the Detective Bureau.