Road Construction Causes Lane Closures On I-540 And I-40 In River Valley

Posted 2:56 pm, June 14, 2019, by , Updated at 02:57PM, June 14, 2019

RIVER VALLEY (KFSM) — Drivers should expect lane closures on Interstate-540 and Interstate-40 in the River Valley as construction takes place this weekend.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), bridge deck rehabilitation and paving will require lane closures on both I-540 and I-40 in Van Buren and Fort Smith.

Weather permitting; the following closures will be put into place:
  • The inside northbound lane of I-540 between U.S. Highway 71 (Exit 12) and Airport Dr. (Exit 9) will be closed starting Sunday night, June 16 at 8:00 p.m. and will remain in place until work is complete, which is estimated to take approximately three weeks.
  • The inside southbound lanes of I-540 between Rogers Ave. (Exit 8) and U.S. Highway 71 (Exit 12) will be closed between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. nightly starting on Sunday, June 16.
  • Alternating lanes of I-40 between mile markers 0 and 22 will be closed two miles at a time in each direction while crews remove and replace asphalt. These lane closures will be in place between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. nightly starting on Friday, June 14 and continue until work is complete, which is estimated to take until mid-2020.

Traffic will be controlled with signage, barricades and traffic barrels.

Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or Twitter @myARDOT.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.