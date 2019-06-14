Road Construction Causes Lane Closures On I-540 And I-40 In River Valley

RIVER VALLEY (KFSM) — Drivers should expect lane closures on Interstate-540 and Interstate-40 in the River Valley as construction takes place this weekend.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), bridge deck rehabilitation and paving will require lane closures on both I-540 and I-40 in Van Buren and Fort Smith.

Weather permitting; the following closures will be put into place:

The inside northbound lane of I-540 between U.S. Highway 71 (Exit 12) and Airport Dr. (Exit 9) will be closed starting Sunday night, June 16 at 8:00 p.m. and will remain in place until work is complete, which is estimated to take approximately three weeks.

The inside southbound lanes of I-540 between Rogers Ave. (Exit 8) and U.S. Highway 71 (Exit 12) will be closed between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. nightly starting on Sunday, June 16.

Alternating lanes of I-40 between mile markers 0 and 22 will be closed two miles at a time in each direction while crews remove and replace asphalt. These lane closures will be in place between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. nightly starting on Friday, June 14 and continue until work is complete, which is estimated to take until mid-2020.

Traffic will be controlled with signage, barricades and traffic barrels.