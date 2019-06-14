× Streets To Close In Downtown Fayetteville Saturday For Pride Parade, Festival

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Several streets in downtown Fayetteville will be closed on Saturday to make way for the annual Pride Parade.

East Avenue between Meadow street and Dickson Street will be closed from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. for parade staging, as well Highland Avenue from Dickson Street to Lafayette Street.

The parade begins at noon and will move west on Dickson Street to University Avenue. The parade will take place during the Pride Festival. Because of both, Dickson Street will be closed between North Campbell Avenue and West Avenue between 5 a.m. and 8 p.m. School Avenue will also be closed between Dickson Street and the School Avenue parking lot entrance at that time, as well as the municipal lot on Dickson Street (Lot 55).

The festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes and to exercise extreme caution while driving downtown during these times.