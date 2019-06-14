Traffic Stalls On I-40 At Sallisaw As Semi Doesn’t Make It Past Stalled Car

SALLISAW, Okla. (KFSM) — Traffic slowed on Interstate 40 near Sallisaw after a semi tried to squeeze by a stalled car and didn’t quite make it.

Witnesses on the scene reported a car was stalled out on the right side of the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 just east of Sallisaw. The car was partially in the road because the shoulder was blocked by concrete barriers.

The witnesses said a semi attempted to squeeze by the maroon Chevrolet sedan but didn’t have enough room.

The car ended up squeezed between the semi and the concrete barrier, causing one side of the car to go up the barrier and shattering both the front and back windows.

The accident slowed traffic on Interstate 40 just past the eastbound entrance ramps from U.S. 64 in Sallisaw.