PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KTHV) — According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, a 4-year-old boy and 2-year-old girl were shot Friday, June 14 in Pine Bluff.

The police dispatched to the area of 27th Avenue and Main Street in reference to the shooting around 4 p.m.

Shots were fired into a vehicle with two children and one adult.