Walmart, IBM, Merck, KPMG Collaborate With FDA On Blockchain Project

(TB&P) — Walmart, IBM, Merck, KPMG and the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) announced Thursday (June 13) they will work together to identify and track prescription medicines and vaccines distributed in the U.S.

The pilot program supports the U.S. Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) and intends to assist drug supply chain stakeholders, including the FDA, in developing the electronic, interoperable system that will identify and trace certain prescription drugs as they are distributed.

“Our supply chain strategy, planning and logistics are built around the customers and patients we serve,” said Craig Kennedy, senior vice president of supply chain at Merck, which is known as MSD outside the U.S. and Canada. “Reliable and verifiable supply helps improve confidence among all the stakeholders — especially patients — while also strengthening the foundation of our business.”