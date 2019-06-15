1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Costco in California

(CBS) –One person was killed and two others were injured when a gunman opened fire inside a Costco store in Southern California, authorities said. The suspected gunman was taken into custody and hospitalized. Police have not identified him.

Witnesses said the gunfire started when two men got into an argument at the store in Corona, which is located about 50 miles east of Los Angeles. The gunfire sent shoppers racing for the exits and ducking for cover.

The Corona Police Department said officers arrived at the scene around 7:45 p.m. local time on Friday. They said an off-duty officer from another agency was injured in the shooting.

To read the full CBS News article, click here.